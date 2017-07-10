Park Life | Athens | July 10 & 11

Pangrati Park (Alsos Pangratiou) will host circus performances and live music shows while also offering activities for kids on Monday, July 10, and Tuesday, July 11, as part of a municipal campaign to get city residents to celebrate their parks. The main part of the program starts at 6.30 p.m. on both days with performances by students of the Greek-French Circus Dayz group. On Monday this will be followed by a concert at 8.30 p.m. by the City of Athens's Greek Music Workshop featuring tunes from popular Greek movies. On Tuesday music will be provided by the municipal philharmonic. Admission is free of charge and the park can be entered from Spyrou Mercouri and Eftychidou streets. Evangelismos is the nearest metro station.