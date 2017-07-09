Life Art Media Festival | Athens | July 10-12

The LifeArt Global Media Festival 2017 is an initiative inspired by the vision of the late filmmaker Michael Cacoyannis, and starts on Monday, July 10, with the screening of a spectacular National Geographic documentary on climate change. “Before the Flood” is directed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Fisher Stevens and produced by Martin Scorsese. It ends on Wednesday, July 12, with sci-fi thriller “The Circle,” starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson. For a detailed schedule and more information about the event, visit www.mcf.gr.

Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, 206 Pireos,

Tavros, tel 210.341.8550