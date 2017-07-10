Police launch probe after missing officer, 39, found dead
A pistol, believed to be the officer's service gun, was found near the scene, according to sources.
Police in Athens have launched an investigation following the discovery near Mount Hymmetus on Sunday of the body of a 39-year-old police officer who had been missing since April.
A coroner was to determine when and how the officer died though sources indicated yesterday that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.
