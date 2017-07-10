NEWS |

 
Police launch probe after missing officer, 39, found dead

Police in Athens have launched an investigation following the discovery near Mount Hymmetus on Sunday of the body of a 39-year-old police officer who had been missing since April. 

A coroner was to determine when and how the officer died though sources indicated yesterday that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

A pistol, believed to be the officer's service gun, was found near the scene, according to sources.
 

