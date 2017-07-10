Goran Bregovic | Thessaloniki & Athens | July 12 & 14

Bosnian musician Goran Bregovic – famed internationally for his Emir Kusturica film scores – and his Wedding & Funeral Band, accompanied by Epirote clarinetist Petroloukas Halkias, will take concertgoers on a musical journey through the Balkans at the Lazariston Monastery in Thessalniki on July 12 and the Melina Mercouri Open-Air Theater in Athens's Vyronas neighborhood on July 14. The opening act will be Gypsy jazz band Gadjo Dilo, which will play Greek songs from the 1950s and 60s. Tickets start at 22 euros and can be purchased online at www.ticketservices.gr or at the theaters.

Lazariston Monastery, 21 Kolokotroni, Stavroupoli,

tel 2310.650.999;

Melina Mercouri Open Air Theater, Vyronas,

tel 210.723.4567