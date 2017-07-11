Kazantzakis in England | Crete | July 12-16

The Nikos Kazantzakis Museum in the village of Myrtia in Iraklio on Crete has put together a series of events from July 12 to 16 focusing on the great Greek writer’s impressions of England when he visited the country in 1939. Kazantzakis had expressed his admiration for the English and their “fundamental virtues,” describing them as people of few words, a lot of action and great humanity. The five-day series of events includes readings, exhibitions, performances, music shows and activities for children.

Nikos Kazantzakis Museum, Myrtia, www.kazantzaki.gr