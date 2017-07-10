A need for reform

Education is a major national issue yet the government has nurtured the agenda of trade unions, mediocrity and political pot-stirrers at universities. All it cares about is helping its cronies and getting support in return.



Luckily, there is a wider consensus being formed – albeit from various diverse political camps – for the need to prevent further regression.



The time will come for a real national understanding to be achieved in areas such as education, just like in the past with the education reforms enacted by former education minister Anna Diamantopoulou. The country has a need for this.