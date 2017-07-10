Prosecutors lash out at criticism

Judicial officials have lashed out at fresh criticism from government ranks as tension between the two has been palpable for about a year now over numerous issues, including the investigation into a cash-for-contracts scandal and ongoing tax evasion crackdowns.



The Union of Greek Prosecutors Monday issued a statement saying that “attacks against the justice system and its servants, are a direct attack against democracy itself.”



The statement came after Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis criticized a decision by the Council of State ruling that audits for suspected tax evasion cases that are more than five years old violate the Constitution.



The union, the statement says, “calls on anyone who knows of specific actions by judicial officials that are in violation of their duty to report them to the justice system’s institutional bodies.”



Earlier this year, Alternate Justice Minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos had accused the justice system of delays in investigating former defense minister Yiannos Papantoniou over an alleged cash-for-contracts scandal.