ATHEX: Bank stock growth takes index to new 26-month high

A rise in bank stocks helped buoy the benchmark and the majority of stocks on the local bourse on Monday, but trading action continued its decline.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 843.83 points, a new 26-month high, adding 0.76 percent to Friday’s 837.43 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.58 percent to 2,182.42 points.

The banks index increased 2.17 percent, with Piraeus jumping 4.09 percent and National following with 3.15 percent, while Alpha grabbed 1.38 percent and Eurobank moved up 1.20 percent.

Among other blue chips, Grivalia Properties improved 2.35 percent, Titan Cement added 2.16 percent and Viohalco declined 2.61 percent.

In total 75 stocks posted gains, 34 suffered losses and 27 closed unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 45.5 million euros, the lowest of the last seven sessions, down from Friday’s 49.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange conceded 0.99 percent to 76.20 points.