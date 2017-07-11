Union of judges hits out at minister over wealth declaration claims

Less than a week before making a similar complaint against the government, the union representing the country's judges on Tuesday issued a statement condemning "improper, slanderous and inappropriate expressions" by Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis.

Specifically the union took issue with the latest dig by Polakis against the Greek judiciary in which he accuses them of wanting to avoid submitting their source of wealth (pothen esches) declarations.

The union clarified that judges have lodged a legal appeal against certain provisions of the law but have not refused to submit their forms.

The statement followed one on Friday expressing anger over recent comments by Alternate Justice Minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos and Polakis accusing judges of turning a blind eye to corruption.

