Arson suspect arrested in Florina

Police in Florina, northern Greece, Tuesday detained a 58-year-old man on charges of causing a fire through neglect. According to local reports, the man had been using an agricultural machine in the area of Seltsa, in the municipality of Prespes, when a spark from the machine triggered the blaze.



In a statement, the fire service called on citizens to refrain, during hot days when the risk of fires is high, from outdoor activities sich burning trash or branches, and barbeques.



Sparks from the exhausts of all vehicles and machines can also trigger fires, according to the statement, which also against the disposal of lit cigarette butts in or close to forestland.