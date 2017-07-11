ATHEX: Bourse still on an upswing

The Greek bourse unexpectedly offered some decent action to investors and observers on Tuesday, with the early gains all but evaporating and trading volume more than doubling compared to Monday. The mixed picture upon closing was mirrored in the split between winners and losers among the day’s movers, as 56 stocks went up, 63 declined and 15 stayed put.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 844.33 points, adding 0.06 percent to Monday’s 843.83 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.20 percent to 2,186.72 points, but mid-caps shrank 0.67 percent.

Banks had another day of ascent, as their index climbed 1.95 percent: Piraeus advanced 3.93 percent, National grew 2.22 percent and Eurobank improved 1.98 percent.

Grivalia Properties gave up 5 percent and Fourlis Holdings 2.54 percent.

Turnover amounted to 101.2 million euros, the highest of the last five sessions, up from Monday’s 45.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange dropped 0.33 percent to 75.95 points.