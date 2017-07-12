NEWS |

 
Man killed when air-conditioner explodes in his office

A man lost his life when the air-conditioning unit he was trying to repair in his office, on the Trikala-Karditsa national highway in northern Greece, exploded for unknown reasons. The 51-year-old man was rushed to hospital, but died a few hours later.

A 22-year-old who was with the man at the time of the explosion was receiving treatment at the same hospital. Trikala authorities have launched an investigation.

