Thessaloniki man arrested after stabbing girlfriend
A 40-year-old Georgian man was arrested in Thessaloniki on Wednesday for injuring his girlfriend, also 40, with a knife during an altercation. The woman suffered injuries to the stomach and throat. The incident reportedly occurred at a construction site and came to the attention of an off-duty police officer, who arrested the man.
The accused was to appear before a Thessaloniki prosecutor. Police said he already had a criminal record.