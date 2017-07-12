NEWS |

 
Thessaloniki man arrested after stabbing girlfriend

TAGS: Crime

A 40-year-old Georgian man was arrested in Thessaloniki on Wednesday for injuring his girlfriend, also 40, with a knife during an altercation. The woman suffered injuries to the stomach and throat. The incident reportedly occurred at a construction site and came to the attention of an off-duty police officer, who arrested the man.

The accused was to appear before a Thessaloniki prosecutor. Police said he already had a criminal record.

