The state will try to convince taxpayers to avoid paying their dues at bank counters by passing the banks’ commission on to them.

Taxpayers who rush at the end of this month to banks in order to pay their value-added tax or income tax will be charged with the handling costs, which the state used to pay to date, ranging between 25 and 50 cents.

However, those who opt for payments through e-banking, ATMs or cards, will still pay no commission to banks.

The reason for the Independent Authority for Public Revenue decision is the high amount of commission the state pays to banks, reaching 18.7 million euros per year. The decision could bring it down to 7 million.