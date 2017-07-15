Nikos Portokaloglou | Nafplio | July 16

Singer-songwriter Nikos Portokaloglou brings his new band, Evgeneis Alites, to the Fougaro venue in the town of Nafplio on Sunday, July 16, with a new concert titled “Restart.” Agapi Diaggelaki, Dimitris Kalonaros and Giorgos Kourelis, among others, will perform a mix of old and new Portokaloglou songs. Starts at 10 p.m. at Fougaro, and tickets cost 12 euros; children under the age of 12 get in free.



Fougaro, 98 Asklipiou,

tel 27520.473.00; www.fougaro.gr