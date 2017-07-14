Meet Market | Athens | July 15 & 16

The last Meet Market of the summer season – where dozens of designers and fashion labels present retro treasures, creative new ideas and holiday staples in apparel, jewelry accessories, home decoration and more – is taking place this weekend in the garden of the Association of Greek Archaeologists. Doors open at 4 p.m. and admission is free.



Association of Greek Archaeologists, 134 Ermou,

Thisseio, www.themeetmarket.gr