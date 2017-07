The Greek Police's bomb disposal unit has been dispatched to US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt's private residence in Athens after a ‘suspicious’ parcel was found near the premises.

Guards called the experts after spotting a box wrapped in gift paper at 4.30 p.m. on Friday on the corner of Kyriakou Street and Elena Venizelou Square in the suburb of Ambelokipi.

The area has been cordoned off while bomb experts investigate.