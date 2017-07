The storied Sea Cloud sails in Nafplio’s harbor in the northern Peloponnese, on Friday. Now a cruise ship, the four-masted barque served in WWII as a weather ship for the US Navy and was the country’s first racially integrated warship since the Civil War. It was also owned for a few years by Dominican Republic dictator Rafael Trujillo. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]