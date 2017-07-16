City of Volos launches drive to microchip pets

The Municipality of Volos in Greece’s eastern mainland is on Monday launching a campaign aimed at controling the city’s population of stray dogs, by getting more pets microchipped.

The authority has sent letters to the chiefs of all of the municipality’s constituencies to begin recording the city’s pet population and compel their owners to abide by a law requiring that all pet dogs are fitted with a microchip containing their data.

In the event that an owner cannot afford the procedure, the municipality will arrange for the pet to be collected and microchipped by a vet.

The Municipality of Volos has been working closely with animal protection groups for several years and has already made significant progress in containing the city’s stray population by conducting regular spaying and neutering campaigns.