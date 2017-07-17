Rescuers try to get to climber, 30, on Mount Olympus as weather worsens
Online
According to the local fire service, late on Sunday rescuers established the location of the 30-year-old and spoke to him but their efforts to approach him were in vain.
Rescue workers on Monday morning resumed their efforts to rescue a Romanian climber who has been trapped on a slope of Mount Olympus since Saturday.
The rescue effort has been complicated by the inaccessible nature of the spot and the adverse weather conditions in the area.
According to the local fire service, late on Sunday rescuers established the location of the 30-year-old and spoke to him but their efforts to approach him were in vain.