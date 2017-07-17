Poe's Raven | Thessaloniki | To September 16

Artist Tassos Mantzavinos delves into the world of horror with “Edgar Allen Poe’s Raven,” an exhibition of drawings, engravings and colored inks inspired by the American writer's seminal work and organized by the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation (MIET). The show also includes an album of 12 ink drawings in 20 numbered copies by the artist that draw inspiration from Stephane Mallarme’s poem “The Tomb of Edgar Poe.” Opening hours are Monday & Tuesday 10 a.m. - 3.30 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

MIET bookstore, 11 Tsimiski,

tel 2310.288.036, www.miet.gr