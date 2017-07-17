Corfu Music Days | Corfu | July 21 & 22

The respected Garsington Opera Company is coming to Greece for the first time in what is a rare international outing, to appear at Corfu Music Days at the Ionian island's Kopanou Theater in Gastouri. The British company will be presenting an ensemble from its Alvarez Young Artists program in an adaptation of Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro” (Le nozze di Figaro), which will be performed at the invitation-only gala on Friday, July 21, and include a picnic dinner interval, and then again on Saturday, July 22, at 9 p.m. The second show does not include dinner and is open to the public, with ticket prices ranging from 10 to 25 euros (online at www.eventbrite.com).