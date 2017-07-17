Energean to sell more gas to Israel

Israel’s Oil Refineries (ORL) said on Sunday it is in talks to buy 17 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Greek exploration and production firm Energean.



ORL, together with Israel Chemicals and OPC Rotem, are negotiating non-binding memorandums of understanding to buy gas supplies from Energean, ORL said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.



The deals would be the second for Energean for selling gas from the Tanin and Karish fields offshore Israel.



ORL did not say how much it was hoping to pay in the deal, which could last up to 15 years.



