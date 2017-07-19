Members of anarchist group Rouvikonas storm Bank of Greece offices

Members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) entered the offices of the Bank of Greece in central Athens shortly after 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, scattered leaflets and chanted slogans before fleeing.

The raid involved around 20 people, chiefly from Rouvikonas but also from the anarchist group based in Nea Philadelfia.

Police briefly detained some suspects shortly after the incident but subsequently released them as they were unable to link them to the raid.

In a statement subsequently posted on Indymedia, the group described the Bank of Greece as "a garrison headquarters of the domestic and international capitalist order and, as such, enemy territory." "One more no go area, next to the no-go area of democracy," the statement added.