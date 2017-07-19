Turkish armed forces send new radio messages to helicopter carrying Greek president

For the second time this week, Turkish armed forces sent radio messages to the helicopter carrying Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on his tour of islands in the Aegean.

As a Greek military helicopter approached for landing on the islet of Panagia, there was interference from Turkish armed forces which indicated that the Greek aircraft was flying in a demilitarized zone where such flights are forbidden.

As with the previous Turkish radio messages, the Greek pilots did not respond.

Earlier on Wednesday, a pair of Turkish F4 fighter jets entered the Athens Flight Information Region at 10 a.m. on Wednesday between Lesvos and Lemnos and flew over the Fournoi islets at 8,900 feet.

Such interference is not rare but it is believed that on Tuesday’s messages were an indirect response to Pavlopoulos’s recent comments about Turkey.