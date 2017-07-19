Cenergy Holdings portfolio co wins turnkey contract in Greece

Cenergy Holdings SA announced on Wednesday that Fulgor, a subsidiary of Hellenic Cables, was awarded a turnkey contract to provide Enel Green Power Hellas with submarine cable interconnection to the Greek national grid for the Kafireas onshore wind complex, located at Karystos, southern Evia.

The execution of the project will commence within 2017 while installation operations are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2018.

Hellenic Cables is a portfolio company of Cenergy Holdings.

[Reuters]