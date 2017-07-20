Anarchist group attacks Zografou town hall

The anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) struck again early Thursday. Members of the group conducted a pre-dawn raid using sledgehammers and paint at Zografou town hall near central Athens. Footage of the attack was uploaded onto the Internet.



Rouvikonas, whose members scattered anti-capitalism flyers in the Bank of Greece a day earlier, said that it conducted the raid in memory of Daniela Prelorentzou, a 62-year-old woman who worked in the municipality’s sanitation department. She died on July 1 shortly before beginning her second shift of the day. Rouvikonas said she was a “victim of unsuitable working conditions.”