Multiple arrests in Zefyri for drug activity

TAGS: Crime

Police in Athens revealed Thursday that 26 members of four families from Zefyri, western Attica, have been arrested on suspicion of peddling drugs. Authorities said that eight of those arrested are aged between 13 and 16.

Officers also arrested 18 suspected drug users who visited the Roma settlement where the families live to buy heroin and hashish. Another 11 people are being sought, police said.

