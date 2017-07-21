Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes off the coast of Crete

The Athens-based Geodynamic Institute says a magnitude 4.3 earthquake has struck the area southeast of Greece’s island of Crete.



The institute reported that the earthquake hit around 1.36 p.m. local time Friday with its epicenter located about 44 kilometres south of the town of Ierapetra. Its depth was measured at 10 kilometers.



There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.



The tremor struck only a few hours after a powerful quake claimed two lives and caused widespread damage on the Aegean island of Kos, near Turkey.



The institute has revised the magnitude of the Kos earthquake to 6.6 on the Richter scale.