Beach Party | Halkidiki | To July 23

An event that has taken Paris by storm is now at the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece after setting up decks at the Maori Beach Bar in Gomati, through Sunday, July 23. Tropical Discotheque features DJs from Paris, London, Berlin, Athens and Thessaloniki playing soca, merengue, calypso, samba, reggae, mambo and other music from the French West Indies, Latin America and Africa. To find out more about the beach bar, visit www.maori.gr.



Maori Beach Bar, Akti Pyrgos beach, Gomati,

tel 2315.502.566