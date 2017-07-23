Normalcy relies on institutions

We all want a return to normalcy and the country certainly needs it. However, one bond issue or the completion of a review of the implementation of the bailout program are not enough.



For the country to become normal, it needs strong institutions that work well.



Investments inside and outside of Greece need a functioning judiciary, security and rules that apply to everybody.



Institutions are what shield a country from uncertainty and changes in governments and personalities. The current government does not appear to understand this very basic notion.