Kotzias slams Eide over Cyprus talks failure

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias accused the United Nations mediator for the Cyprus problem, Espen Barth Eide, of trying to undermine the island’s reunification process.



In a interview jointly published by Fileleftheros newspaper in Cyprus and Nea Selida in Greece on Saturday, Kotzias claimed that Eide had tried to drive a wedge between Athens and Nicosia, and accused him of meeting in secret with businessmen in Greece who are “linked to certain international players and choices for Cyprus.”



Kotzias also accused Eide of being unprepared for the recent conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, and of telling “multiple lies.”