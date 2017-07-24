Retailers lodge appeal against Sunday shop opening

Small and medium-sized retailers submitted an appeal on Monday to the Council of State against the ministerial decision regarding the opening of stores on Sundays.

The appeal was filed by the National Confederation of Greek Commerce (ESEE) and several other organizations. They argue that giving stores in certain areas of the country the option of opening on all Sundays between May and October will not help the retail sector.

“Studies and official statistics have repeatedly shown that this does not contribute to growth or to the creation of new jobs,” said ESEE head Vassilis Korkidis.

He noted that a previous plan to allow stores to open on Sundays during sales periods had yielded limited results.

“The flow of business on the first Sunday of the sales period was disappointing for most of the market,” he said. “Its results were probably very close to a bad weekday.”