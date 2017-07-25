Right back to 2014

It’s incredible, but somehow we’ve managed to get right back to where we were at the end of 2014. Angry and desperate as they were, Greek voters elected a group of people who were completely unprepared for anything – as is becoming increasingly apparent.



Now the government is celebrating Greece’s return to international markets. Sure, this is good news in that it signals a return to some semblance of normality, but we shouldn’t forget where the country could have been instead in terms of growth and investor confidence if Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras hadn’t been so eager to rise to power.