Bill paves the way for Parliament staff jobs

A government bill pushed through Parliament on Tuesday secures the appointment of civil servants who failed a recent evaluation mandated by Greece’s creditors, Kathimerini understands.

Specifically the legislation foresees the appointment of employees in management positions as “special advisers” to Parliament’s scientific council.



One of the bill’s provisions stipulates that employees can be transferred to other jobs in the public sector “in cases of urgent need.”

The law is the latest in a series of initiatives by the leftist-led government aimed at securing employment for civil servants, who form the bulk of leftist SYRIZA supporters.

A draft bill passed through Parliament earlier this month paved the way for wage increases for certain local authority workers by offering a range of benefits, as well as guaranteeing job security for current employees and even foreseeing new hirings. It was drafted in the wake of a spate of protests, notably extended strike action by garbage collectors in June.