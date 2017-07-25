ATHEX: Cool reaction to bond issue

Unfazed or perhaps distracted by the issue of the five-year sovereign bond, investors weren’t in much of a buying mood at the Greek stock market on Tuesday. The benchmark fell to its lowest point in the last 12 sessions on relatively increased trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 843.05 points, shedding 0.71 percent from Monday’s 849.07 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 0.54 percent to 2,188.05 points, while small-caps expanded 0.13 percent.

Banks performed better than most other stocks, with their sectoral index containing its drop to 0.33 percent, as National increased 0.54 percent, Eurobank was unchanged, Piraeus declined 1.50 percent and Attica shrank 2.61 percent.

Public Power Corporation was the worst off among blue chips, giving up 4.64 percent, followed by Ellaktor (down 2.89 percent). Viohalco bucked the trend, growing 2.01 percent.

In total 32 stocks registered gains, 74 recorded losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 72.7 million euros, up from Monday’s 60.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.42 percent to close at 75.77 points.