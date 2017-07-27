WHAT’S ON |

 
Gadjo Dilo & Vangelis Germanos | Athens | July 27

Local Gypsy swing act Gadjo Dilo has teamed up with folk rock singer Vangelis Germanos for a series of performances and will be playing the Gazarte Roof Stage on Thursday, July 27. The show starts at 10 p.m. and admission costs 8 euros.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,
tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr

