Local Gypsy swing act Gadjo Dilo has teamed up with folk rock singer Vangelis Germanos for a series of performances and will be playing the Gazarte Roof Stage on Thursday, July 27. The show starts at 10 p.m. and admission costs 8 euros.



Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr