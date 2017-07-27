WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Street Festival | Kalamata | July 27-30

TAGS: Special Event

The Kalamata Street Festival turns 10 this year and will be celebrating with parties, dancing, art workshops, activities for children, bazaars, sports events and exhibitions. The action all takes place at the Municipal Railway Park every evening from 7 p.m., starting Thursday, July 27, and runs through Sunday, July 30.

To find out more, visit http://www.streetfestival.gr

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 