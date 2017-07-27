Street Festival | Kalamata | July 27-30
The Kalamata Street Festival turns 10 this year and will be celebrating with parties, dancing, art workshops, activities for children, bazaars, sports events and exhibitions. The action all takes place at the Municipal Railway Park every evening from 7 p.m., starting Thursday, July 27, and runs through Sunday, July 30.
To find out more, visit http://www.streetfestival.gr