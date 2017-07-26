Turtle hatching season begins

The Archelon society for the protection of the engendered loggerhead turtle said Wednesday that the hatching season has started and advised beachgoers to exercise caution when visiting nesting sites.



Archelon said that the first traces of newly hatched Caretta-caretta turtles were spotted by volunteers on Sekani beach on the Ionian island of Zakynthos on July 21, marking the start of the season. The same nest continued to produce baby turtles over the next few days, the organization said.



The organization advised beachgoers not to interfere with the hatchlings when they emerge from the nests.