Ministry hits out at Albania over razed properties

The Foreign Ministry criticized Albania Wednesday over the demolition of properties belonging to members of the Greek minority in the southern region of Himara, declaring that the violation of European principles by a country aiming to join the EU “means that, in reality, this country does not want its European course.”



“Greece is in favor of the European perspective of the Western Balkans, including that of Albania,“ the ministry said. “But a condition for this European course is these countries’ adherence to European regulations and the principles of the rule of law.” The demolition of the properties violates “every sense of the rule of law,” it said. Respecting rule of law and the protection of minority rights are a sine qua non for the launch of Albania’s accession talks, it added.