Tsipras defends gov't record, ambivalent on judiciary

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras defended his government’s record while striking an ambivalent stance vis-a-vis an ongoing clash between his administration and the Greek judiciary in a wide-ranging interview aired by Alpha TV on Wednesday.

“Justice is and must remain independent,” Tsipras said, adding however that he backed the right of his ministers to criticize judges, and their rulings, as long as they do so in a substantiated manner.

The premier also hailed Greece’s return to the markets this week while acknowledging that it would take time before the benefits filter through to most citizens.

“We don’t need to celebrate. What we are saying is that we are making a start. We know that the hardest part is behind us but we will not relax in our vigilance.”

Asked about his former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, Tsipras indicated that the controversial economist was elevating his egotistical concerns above the interests of the country and its people. He also wished Varoufakis “good sales” for his latest book.