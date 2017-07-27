NEWS |

 
Vandals wreck electronic ticket machines at electric railway station

TAGS: Crime, Transport

Vandals destroyed electronic ticket machines at the electric railway station (ISAP) in Perissos, north of Athens, on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, a group of around 15 people with sledgehammers smashed machinery in a raid shortly before midnight.

No arrests were reported.

Ongoing efforts to crack down on fare dodgers on the public transport system with the introduction of electronic systems are being undercut by vandals attacking ticket validation machines in buses and newly-installed barriers at metro and train stations.

