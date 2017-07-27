Pilot, passenger dead after small plane crash near Larissa

Authorities say a pilot and passenger are dead after a small plane crashed near Larissa, in central Greece.



The wreckage was found in the area of Dendra in the early hours of Thursday. The plane disappeared from the radar of air-traffic controllers the previous day.



Reports identified the two as Dionysis Tsekouras, 43, and Nikolaos Grigoriou, 34.



Authorities are investigating the causes of the crash.