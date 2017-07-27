Justice minister miffed at court over tax fraud decision

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis Thursday expressed irritation at a decision by the Council of State deeming successive extensions to the statue of limitations for tax fraud unconstitutional.



During a visit to Malandrino Prison in Central Greece, Kontonis said that the decision will affect ongoing investigations into offshore account activity and the movement abroad of large amounts of money. “Such money follows a maze-like course and it takes a lot of time to uncover its exact path,” the minister said.



Coming amid growing tension between the government and the judiciary, Kontonis’s comments prompted an official statement from the ministry saying only that the Council of State’s decision is being examined by “the scientific community.”