ATHEX: PPC, Piraeus lead stock drop

The Greek bourse continued its southbound course on Thursday, with trade dominated by the the stocks of PPC and Piraeus Bank, which fell 5.38 percent and 5.31 percent respectively.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 818.63 points, shedding 1.39 percent from Wednesday’s 830.21 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 1.27 percent to 2,131.88 points, while the banks index was down 3.97 percent.

In total 39 stocks rose, 71 ended lower and 17 stayed put.

Turnover came to 57.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 73.4 million.



The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia advanced 0.25 percent to close at 75.94 points.