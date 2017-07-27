SPORTS |

 
SPORTS

Water polo team loses to host Hungary

GEORGE GEORGAKOPOULOS

TAGS: Water Polo

Greece will fight it out for the bronze medal at the World Championships on Saturday as it lost 7-5 to host Hungary in Thursday’s semifinal.

The national water polo team was very competitive against the team that had already beaten it twice in World Championship semifinals, and even went ahead 4-3 late in the first half.

Yet as its defense continued to contain the Hungarians, its attack misfired time and again – even with a man’s advantage. The hosts scored four consecutive goals to win the semifinal and advance to the gold-medal match.

Greece can still claim a medal on Saturday when it faces the team to lose the other semifinal between Serbia and Croatia.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 