Man, 35, dies after being hit by boat propeller
Online
Authorities are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man from Switzerland who was slashed by a boat propeller in the Ionian island of Corfu on Monday.
Authorities are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man from Switzerland who was slashed by a boat propeller in the Ionian island of Corfu on Monday.
The man, whose name has not been made public, had been boating with his wife when he was struck while in the water.
He was taken to the General Hospital of Corfu where he was pronounced dead by doctors.