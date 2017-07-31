Fokion Rok | Athens | To October 28

The National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation presents “Fokion Rok: The Sculptor and His Archive,” an exhibition casting light on the different aspects of the life and work of this important Greek artist (1895-1941), showcasing his contribution to the evolving Greek art scene in the early 20th century but also how he expressed the zeitgeist. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition will be closed August 5-22.

National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation,

Eynard Mansion, 20 Aghiou Constantinou & Menandrou,

tel 210.323.4267, www.miet.gr