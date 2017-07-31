Museums, archaeological sites to hold special events for full moon

A total of 115 museums and archaeological sites across Greece will be open to the public with free admission and special events for the full moon on the evening of August 7. Others will hold events from August 5 to 9. In Attica, the Acropolis will be open until 8 p.m. and Sounio until midnight.



Ancient Olympia will celebrate the August full moon with a live concert by the Army General Staff Philharmonic. The Underground Youth Orchestra will be playing in the garden of the Piraeus Archaeological Museum, beginning at 9 p.m.