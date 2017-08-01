Man arrested in Messinia for peddling child pornography

A 65-year-old man appeared before a prosecutor in Kalamata, southern Greece, Tuesday on charges of peddling child pornography over the internet.



The suspect was tracked down to his home in Messinia by the police cybercrime unit which was working on information received from a US nonprofit organization, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).



After a search of the 65-year-old’s home, police confiscated two computer hard disks and other material that could be used as evidence.